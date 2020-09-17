Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Jack Roles spent last season on loan at Cambridge United

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jack Roles has joined League One Burton Albion on a loan deal until January.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Cambridge United in League Two, scoring five goals in 23 league appearances.

"I'm absolutely delighted to sign," Roles said. "I wanted to test myself at the next level."

Roles is yet to make a senior Spurs appearance but has featured four times for their under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

