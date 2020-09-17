Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Benik Afobe made 12 appearances for Bristol City in an injury-hit loan spell last season

Stoke City striker Benik Afobe has completed a season-long loan move to Turkish top-flight side Trabzonspor.

The 27-year-old had a loan spell with Bristol City last term, scoring three goals in five games before suffering what appeared to be a season-ending knee injury in September 2019.

He returned to feature seven more times once the campaign restarted following the coronavirus-enforced break.

Afobe began his career with Arsenal and also played for Wolves and Bournemouth.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.