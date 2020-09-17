Benik Afobe: Stoke City striker joins Trabzonspor on season-long loan

Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Benik Afobe in action for Bristol City
Benik Afobe made 12 appearances for Bristol City in an injury-hit loan spell last season

Stoke City striker Benik Afobe has completed a season-long loan move to Turkish top-flight side Trabzonspor.

The 27-year-old had a loan spell with Bristol City last term, scoring three goals in five games before suffering what appeared to be a season-ending knee injury in September 2019.

He returned to feature seven more times once the campaign restarted following the coronavirus-enforced break.

Afobe began his career with Arsenal and also played for Wolves and Bournemouth.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC