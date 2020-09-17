Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Winger Nathan Dyer scored once in 12 appearances for Swansea last season

Winger Nathan Dyer is training with Swansea City, but is looking for a new club.

The 32-year-old saw his contract with the Championship club expire at the end of last season and has not been offered a new deal.

But head coach Steve Cooper says Premier League title-winner Dyer, a Swansea player since 2009, is a positive influence.

"To still have him around I think is a real benefit," Cooper said.

"He is looking for another club - he will tell you that as well - but he'll always be welcome here.

"I reminded the squad, the ones who have been here a while and even the new boys, about Nathan's contribution in terms of his appearances and his successes as an individual.

"Not only is he an excellent role model, but he's been a winner for the football club."

Dyer, who made 347 Swansea appearances, was player of the year when they were promoted to the Premier League in 2011 and scored twice in their Capital Cup final win over Bradford City in 2013.

He left the club for a season-long loan at Leicester in 2015-16 and returned with a Premier League winner's medal.

While Dyer is set to move on, Swansea are still looking to bring players the other way, with Cooper keen to add a centre-back and a striker.

Swansea's hopes of re-signing Rhian Brewster on loan look all-but over, with the Liverpool forward being tipped to join a Premier League club on a permanent deal.

The Championship club are looking instead at a loan deal for Brighton's 22-year-old Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres.

"Viktor Gyokeres is a striker that has a lot of potential, but it's not for me to comment on - he's a Brighton player," Cooper said.

"If players become available that we would be interested in, and if it fitted into what we're capable of doing in terms of finances, then we'd like to do it."

Swansea have had no offers for the likes of Joe Rodon, Andre Ayew or captain Matt Grimes, who has been on Watford's radar.