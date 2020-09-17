Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Liam Feeney has made 464 league appearances so far in his 13-year professional career

Tranmere Rovers have signed midfielder Liam Feeney on a season-long loan from League One club Blackpool.

The 34-year-old former Bolton and Blackburn man provided 17 assists for the Tangerines last term.

"He brings great experience and good options to the team in the final third," Tranmere manager Mike Jackson told the club website.

"He will bring calmness to that area. The final third is the hardest area of the pitch and he will be a good asset."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.