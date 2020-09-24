Homepage
EFL Cup
Scores & Fixtures
Top Scorers
THU 24 Sept 2020
EFL Cup - Third Round
Lincoln City
Lincoln City
19:45
Liverpool
Liverpool
Venue:
LNER Stadium
Last updated on
1 minute ago
1 minute ago
From the section
League Cup
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Thursday 24th September 2020
Bristol City
Bristol City
19:00
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Lincoln City
Lincoln City
19:45
Liverpool
Liverpool
Man City
Manchester City
19:45
Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
EFL Cup scores
Top Stories
Carabao Cup: Man City, Liverpool & Aston Villa face EFL opponents
From the section
Football
Europa League: Motherwell level with Beer Sheva; Celtic being held by Riga at break
From the section
Football
Europa League: Shkendija v Tottenham - Hart & Alli start
From the section
European Football