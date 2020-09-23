MorecambeMorecambe19:45NewcastleNewcastle United
Line-ups
Morecambe
- 12Halstead
- 2Mellor
- 5Lavelle
- 6Davis
- 3Hendrie
- 10Wildig
- 8Diagouraga
- 16O'Sullivan
- 11Mendes Gomes
- 7Slew
- 9Stockton
Substitutes
- 4Knight-Percival
- 13Da Silva Mendes
- 14Kenyon
- 18Pringle
- 19McAlinden
- 20Phillips
- 21Cooney
Newcastle
- 29Gillespie
- 17Krafth
- 6Lascelles
- 2Clark
- 22Yedlin
- 11Ritchie
- 36S Longstaff
- 14Hayden
- 23Murphy
- 9Joelinton
- 24Almirón
Substitutes
- 7Carroll
- 8Shelvey
- 13C Wilson
- 16Hendrick
- 21Fraser
- 26Darlow
- 32Barlaser
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
