EFL Cup - Third Round
MorecambeMorecambe19:45NewcastleNewcastle United
Venue: Mazuma Stadium, England

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Morecambe

  • 12Halstead
  • 2Mellor
  • 5Lavelle
  • 6Davis
  • 3Hendrie
  • 10Wildig
  • 8Diagouraga
  • 16O'Sullivan
  • 11Mendes Gomes
  • 7Slew
  • 9Stockton

Substitutes

  • 4Knight-Percival
  • 13Da Silva Mendes
  • 14Kenyon
  • 18Pringle
  • 19McAlinden
  • 20Phillips
  • 21Cooney

Newcastle

  • 29Gillespie
  • 17Krafth
  • 6Lascelles
  • 2Clark
  • 22Yedlin
  • 11Ritchie
  • 36S Longstaff
  • 14Hayden
  • 23Murphy
  • 9Joelinton
  • 24Almirón

Substitutes

  • 7Carroll
  • 8Shelvey
  • 13C Wilson
  • 16Hendrick
  • 21Fraser
  • 26Darlow
  • 32Barlaser
Referee:
Darren Drysdale
