EFL Cup - Third Round
FulhamFulham19:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Venue: Craven Cottage, England

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Fulham

  • 12Rodák
  • 4Odoi
  • 3Hector
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 25Onomah
  • 8Johansen
  • 11Knockaert
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 7Kebano
  • 47Kamara

Substitutes

  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 20Le Marchand
  • 23Bryan
  • 24Seri
  • 31Fabri
  • 35Francois
  • 44Carvalho

Sheff Wed

  • 28Wildsmith
  • 26Shaw
  • 34Brennan
  • 13Börner
  • 2Palmer
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 42Waldock
  • 8Pelupessy
  • 22Odubajo
  • 11Reach
  • 45Kachunga

Substitutes

  • 14Penney
  • 20Rhodes
  • 25Dawson
  • 27Iorfa
  • 41Hagan
Referee:
Lee Mason
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories