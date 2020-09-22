Foul by Matthew Dolan (Newport County).
Line-ups
Newport
- 30Townsend
- 6Cooper
- 8Dolan
- 28Demetriou
- 32Shephard
- 4Labadie
- 10Sheehan
- 17Bennett
- 3Haynes
- 11Abrahams
- 9Amond
Substitutes
- 1King
- 2Baker
- 7Willmott
- 19Twine
- 20Janneh
- 21Collins
- 29Taylor
Watford
- 26Bachmann
- 31Sierralta
- 45Agyakwa
- 4Dawson
- 33Pussetto
- 52Phillips
- 16Garner
- 44Hungbo
- 47StevensonBooked at 17mins
- 34Sinclair
- 17Murray
Substitutes
- 3Ngakia
- 13Peñaranda
- 15Cathcart
- 25Perica
- 35Parkes
- 49Crichlow
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Glenn Murray (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).
James Garner (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Padraig Amond (Newport County) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Sheehan following a fast break.
Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Craig Dawson (Watford).
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 2, Watford 0. Joss Labadie (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Padraig Amond (Newport County) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Shephard with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joss Labadie (Newport County) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Sheehan.
Ryan Haynes (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ignacio Pussetto (Watford).
Matthew Dolan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jerome Sinclair (Watford).
Goal! Newport County 1, Watford 0. Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Toby Stevenson (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Newport County. Brandon Cooper draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Toby Stevenson (Watford) after a foul in the penalty area.
Josh Sheehan (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jerome Sinclair (Watford).