EFL Cup - Third Round
NewportNewport County2WatfordWatford0

Line-ups

Newport

  • 30Townsend
  • 6Cooper
  • 8Dolan
  • 28Demetriou
  • 32Shephard
  • 4Labadie
  • 10Sheehan
  • 17Bennett
  • 3Haynes
  • 11Abrahams
  • 9Amond

Substitutes

  • 1King
  • 2Baker
  • 7Willmott
  • 19Twine
  • 20Janneh
  • 21Collins
  • 29Taylor

Watford

  • 26Bachmann
  • 31Sierralta
  • 45Agyakwa
  • 4Dawson
  • 33Pussetto
  • 52Phillips
  • 16Garner
  • 44Hungbo
  • 47StevensonBooked at 17mins
  • 34Sinclair
  • 17Murray

Substitutes

  • 3Ngakia
  • 13Peñaranda
  • 15Cathcart
  • 25Perica
  • 35Parkes
  • 49Crichlow
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home7
Away1
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Dolan (Newport County).

  2. Post update

    Glenn Murray (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).

  4. Post update

    James Garner (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Padraig Amond (Newport County) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Sheehan following a fast break.

  6. Post update

    Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Craig Dawson (Watford).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Newport County 2, Watford 0. Joss Labadie (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Padraig Amond (Newport County) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Shephard with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joss Labadie (Newport County) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Sheehan.

  11. Post update

    Ryan Haynes (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ignacio Pussetto (Watford).

  13. Post update

    Matthew Dolan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jerome Sinclair (Watford).

  15. Post update

    Goal! Newport County 1, Watford 0. Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  16. Booking

    Toby Stevenson (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Penalty Newport County. Brandon Cooper draws a foul in the penalty area.

  18. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Toby Stevenson (Watford) after a foul in the penalty area.

  19. Post update

    Josh Sheehan (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jerome Sinclair (Watford).

