EFL Cup - Third Round
West HamWest Ham United3HullHull City1

Line-ups

West Ham

  • 35Randolph
  • 50AshbySubstituted forLongeloat 69'minutes
  • 4Balbuena
  • 42Alese
  • 31Johnson
  • 19Wilshere
  • 11Snodgrass
  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 10Lanzini
  • 8Felipe Anderson
  • 22Haller

Substitutes

  • 20Bowen
  • 25Martin
  • 32Costa Silva
  • 34Trott
  • 54Coventry
  • 56Longelo

Hull

  • 1Long
  • 2Coyle
  • 15Jones
  • 17McLoughlinBooked at 55mins
  • 21FlemingBooked at 65mins
  • 8Batty
  • 6SmallwoodSubstituted forHoneymanat 17'minutesBooked at 59mins
  • 11ScottSubstituted forWilksat 61'minutes
  • 34Jones
  • 22MayerSubstituted forLewis-Potterat 61'minutes
  • 27Magennis

Substitutes

  • 5Burke
  • 7Wilks
  • 10Honeyman
  • 12Emmanuel
  • 13Ingram
  • 14Samuelsen
  • 19Lewis-Potter
Referee:
Simon Hooper

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamHull
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home15
Away3
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Jack Wilshere (West Ham United).

  2. Post update

    George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Magennis (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewie Coyle with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ajibola Alese (West Ham United).

  5. Post update

    Callum Jones (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by George Honeyman (Hull City).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Batty (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Emmanuel Longelo (West Ham United).

  13. Post update

    Mallik Wilks (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Ajibola Alese (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Josh Magennis (Hull City).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United 3, Hull City 1. Mallik Wilks (Hull City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Magennis with a headed pass.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sébastien Haller (West Ham United).

  18. Post update

    Sean McLoughlin (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Emmanuel Longelo replaces Harrison Ashby because of an injury.

  20. Booking

    Brandon Fleming (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

