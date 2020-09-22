Foul by Jack Wilshere (West Ham United).
West Ham
- 35Randolph
- 50AshbySubstituted forLongeloat 69'minutes
- 4Balbuena
- 42Alese
- 31Johnson
- 19Wilshere
- 11Snodgrass
- 7Yarmolenko
- 10Lanzini
- 8Felipe Anderson
- 22Haller
- 20Bowen
- 25Martin
- 32Costa Silva
- 34Trott
- 54Coventry
- 56Longelo
Hull
- 1Long
- 2Coyle
- 15Jones
- 17McLoughlinBooked at 55mins
- 21FlemingBooked at 65mins
- 8Batty
- 6SmallwoodSubstituted forHoneymanat 17'minutesBooked at 59mins
- 11ScottSubstituted forWilksat 61'minutes
- 34Jones
- 22MayerSubstituted forLewis-Potterat 61'minutes
- 27Magennis
- 5Burke
- 7Wilks
- 10Honeyman
- 12Emmanuel
- 13Ingram
- 14Samuelsen
- 19Lewis-Potter
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Josh Magennis (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewie Coyle with a cross.
Foul by Ajibola Alese (West Ham United).
Callum Jones (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.
Attempt blocked. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
Hand ball by George Honeyman (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.
Attempt saved. Daniel Batty (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Emmanuel Longelo (West Ham United).
Mallik Wilks (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ajibola Alese (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Hull City).
Goal! West Ham United 3, Hull City 1. Mallik Wilks (Hull City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Magennis with a headed pass.
Foul by Sébastien Haller (West Ham United).
Sean McLoughlin (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, West Ham United. Emmanuel Longelo replaces Harrison Ashby because of an injury.
Brandon Fleming (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.