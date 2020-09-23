EFL Cup - Third Round
FleetwoodFleetwood Town0EvertonEverton0

Line-ups

Fleetwood

  • 21Cairns
  • 33Hill
  • 26Stubbs
  • 22Boyes
  • 7Burns
  • 15Coutts
  • 10Camps
  • 6Whelan
  • 3Andrew
  • 9Evans
  • 11Morris

Substitutes

  • 8Duffy
  • 13Leutwiler
  • 20Saunders
  • 29Garner
  • 32Holgate
  • 36Matete
  • 39Morris

Everton

  • 1Pickford
  • 2Kenny
  • 5Keane
  • 12Digne
  • 18Nkounkou
  • 10G Sigurdsson
  • 8Delph
  • 20Bernard
  • 17Iwobi
  • 9Calvert-Lewin
  • 7Richarlison

Substitutes

  • 11Walcott
  • 16Doucouré
  • 23Coleman
  • 24Gordon
  • 26Davies
  • 27Kean
  • 49Lössl
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match Stats

Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Niels Nkounkou with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Fabian Delph.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Niels Nkounkou with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town).

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

