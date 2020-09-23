Homepage
EFL Cup
Scores & Fixtures
Top Scorers
WED 23 Sept 2020
EFL Cup - Third Round
Leicester
Leicester City
19:45
Arsenal
Arsenal
Venue:
King Power Stadium
Last updated on
28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago
.
From the section
League Cup
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Wednesday 23rd September 2020
Fulham
Fulham
19:00
Sheff Wed
Sheffield Wednesday
Millwall
Millwall
19:00
Burnley
Burnley
Preston
Preston North End
19:00
Brighton
Brighton & Hove Albion
Stoke
Stoke City
19:00
Gillingham
Gillingham
Chelsea
Chelsea
19:45
Barnsley
Barnsley
Leicester
Leicester City
19:45
Arsenal
Arsenal
Morecambe
Morecambe
19:45
Newcastle
Newcastle United
Fleetwood
Fleetwood Town
19:45
Everton
Everton
