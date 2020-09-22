EFL Cup - Third Round
LutonLuton Town0Man UtdManchester United3

Juan Mata
Mata was Manchester United liveliest player in an otherwise below-par first-half display from the visitors

Manchester United progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with victory at Championship side Luton.

Juan Mata opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half.

United goalkeeper Dean Henderson produced an excellent save late on to deny Tom Lockyer, before substitute Marcus Rashford tucked in a second.

Mason Greenwood, who also came off the bench late, added a third with a curled finish to wrap up the win.

Victory means Manchester United will face either fellow Premier League side Brighton or Preston of the Championship in the next round.

Line-ups

Luton

  • 1Shea
  • 20KiosoBooked at 67mins
  • 15Lockyer
  • 5Bradley
  • 24Norrington-Davies
  • 11Shinnie
  • 4Tunnicliffe
  • 14MoncurSubstituted forLeeat 76'minutes
  • 18ClarkSubstituted forCornickat 76'minutes
  • 9HyltonBooked at 85mins
  • 25LuaLua

Substitutes

  • 2Cranie
  • 6Pearson
  • 7Cornick
  • 10Lee
  • 12Sluga
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 19Collins

Man Utd

  • 26Henderson
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 3Bailly
  • 5Maguire
  • 33WilliamsBooked at 57mins
  • 17Fred
  • 31Matic
  • 8MataSubstituted forGreenwoodat 78'minutes
  • 34van de BeekSubstituted forBruno Fernandesat 78'minutes
  • 14Lingard
  • 25IghaloSubstituted forRashfordat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Rashford
  • 11Greenwood
  • 13Grant
  • 18Bruno Fernandes
  • 20Dalot
  • 21James
  • 43Mengi
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home10
Away19
Shots on Target
Home2
Away12
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Luton Town 0, Manchester United 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Luton Town 0, Manchester United 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Luton Town 0, Manchester United 3. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Mason Greenwood.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jesse Lingard (Manchester United).

  7. Post update

    Andrew Shinnie (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Luton Town 0, Manchester United 2. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mason Greenwood.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Nemanja Matic tries a through ball, but Brandon Williams is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).

  12. Post update

    Andrew Shinnie (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Booking

    Danny Hylton (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Brandon Williams (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Danny Hylton (Luton Town).

  16. Post update

    Harry Maguire (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Danny Hylton (Luton Town).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United).

  19. Post update

    Rhys Norrington-Davies (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by James Shea.

