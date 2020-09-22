Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Mata was Manchester United liveliest player in an otherwise below-par first-half display from the visitors

Manchester United progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with victory at Championship side Luton.

Juan Mata opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half.

United goalkeeper Dean Henderson produced an excellent save late on to deny Tom Lockyer, before substitute Marcus Rashford tucked in a second.

Mason Greenwood, who also came off the bench late, added a third with a curled finish to wrap up the win.

Victory means Manchester United will face either fellow Premier League side Brighton or Preston of the Championship in the next round.

