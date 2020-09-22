Match ends, Luton Town 0, Manchester United 3.
Manchester United progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with victory at Championship side Luton.
Juan Mata opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half.
United goalkeeper Dean Henderson produced an excellent save late on to deny Tom Lockyer, before substitute Marcus Rashford tucked in a second.
Mason Greenwood, who also came off the bench late, added a third with a curled finish to wrap up the win.
Victory means Manchester United will face either fellow Premier League side Brighton or Preston of the Championship in the next round.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Luton
- 1Shea
- 20KiosoBooked at 67mins
- 15Lockyer
- 5Bradley
- 24Norrington-Davies
- 11Shinnie
- 4Tunnicliffe
- 14MoncurSubstituted forLeeat 76'minutes
- 18ClarkSubstituted forCornickat 76'minutes
- 9HyltonBooked at 85mins
- 25LuaLua
Substitutes
- 2Cranie
- 6Pearson
- 7Cornick
- 10Lee
- 12Sluga
- 17Mpanzu
- 19Collins
Man Utd
- 26Henderson
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 3Bailly
- 5Maguire
- 33WilliamsBooked at 57mins
- 17Fred
- 31Matic
- 8MataSubstituted forGreenwoodat 78'minutes
- 34van de BeekSubstituted forBruno Fernandesat 78'minutes
- 14Lingard
- 25IghaloSubstituted forRashfordat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Rashford
- 11Greenwood
- 13Grant
- 18Bruno Fernandes
- 20Dalot
- 21James
- 43Mengi
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away12
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luton Town 0, Manchester United 3.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 0, Manchester United 3. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Mason Greenwood.
Post update
Foul by Jesse Lingard (Manchester United).
Post update
Andrew Shinnie (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 0, Manchester United 2. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mason Greenwood.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United. Nemanja Matic tries a through ball, but Brandon Williams is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).
Post update
Andrew Shinnie (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Danny Hylton (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Brandon Williams (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Danny Hylton (Luton Town).
Post update
Harry Maguire (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Danny Hylton (Luton Town).
Post update
Foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United).
Post update
Rhys Norrington-Davies (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by James Shea.
