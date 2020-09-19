Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Scotland boss Shelley Kerr will be among the pundits as Sportscene covers all the weekend's Premiership action.

Kerr will join Steven Thompson for Sportscene results on Saturday (16:30 BST) on BBC One Scotland.

Sportscene Saturday will show all the highlights at 19:30 on the BBC Scotland channel, with James McFadden and Julie Fleeting joining Jonathan Sutherland.

And Thommo will be joined by Michael Stewart to discuss Sunday's two matches at 19:15 that day.

Both programmes will be repeated on BBC One Scotland later on Saturday (23:20) and Sunday (23:40).

You can also keep up to date with matches as they happen on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound and on the BBC Scotland website.

Richard Gordon will be in the presenter's chair for Sportsound on Saturday from 14:00, with Jane Lewis at the helm of the Sunday edition from 11:00.

And Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan will be on air from 12:00-14:00 on Sunday.