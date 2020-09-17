Last updated on .From the section Irish

Joe Thomson (left) remains unavailable for Derry after missing the drab draw against Finn Harps last weekend

Airtricity Premier Division: Derry City v St Patrick's Athletic Venue: Ryan McBride, Brandywell Stadium Date: Friday, 18 September Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Declan Devine has demanded that his misfiring Derry City side "raise the intensity" in Friday's League of Ireland home contest against St Pat's.

Devine was far from impressed with the lacklustre display in Sunday's goalless draw away to Finn Harps.

Derry may be boosted by the return of Ally Gilchrist for the game against a Pat's side also uncomfortably close to the foot of the table.

"Sunday wasn't good enough but we've got another chance now," said Devine.

"Myself and the players were really hurting on Sunday and Monday but our focus all week has been about this game and the chance to redeem ourselves.

"There's a lot of good players at the football club. It's now a matter of the players gelling and coming together really quickly."

Derry go into this weekend's fixtures only four points ahead of Cork City and Finn Harps who are propping up the table.

This season has effectively been turned into an 18-game sprint because of Covid-19 but while Devine admits the upheaval has affected the entire league, with several teams underperforming, he says his players must now find a consistency conspicuously lacking over their opening 10 games.

Since the victory over Pat's at Richmond Park in early August, Derry have managed only one league win which was the 3-1 home success over bottom-placed Cork.

While Gilchrist may be involved in Friday after returning to training on Thursday, Joe Thomson (hamstring) and Gerardo Bruna (hip) remain out after missing the Ballybofey game.

The Candystripes go into the contest sixth in the 10-team Premier Division.

Eighth-place Pat's are level on 12 points with Derry - with Shelbourne also behind Devine's side on goal difference.

Victory for Derry, who have a game in hand on both Dublin clubs, would not move up in the table with fifth-placed Sligo Rovers on 16 points.

But the tight nature of the table is emphasised by struggling champions Dundalk being only five points ahead of Derry in third spot, with Bohemians second on 21 points - eight behind seemingly out of sight champions-elect Shamrock Rovers.