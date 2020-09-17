Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough is the 16th club that Neil Warnock has managed in his career

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 71-year-old returned the positive result after watching Boro get knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Barnsley on Tuesday from a corporate box at the Riverside because he was "feeling unwell upon arrival".

Warnock is to now spend "a period in isolation in accordance with guidelines".

In a statement, external-link the Championship club added that he "is in good spirits".

A two-week period of isolation would see Warnock miss Boro's games against Bournemouth and QPR this month.

Warnock, the former Cardiff City, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace boss, guided Boro to Championship survival last season after taking over from Jonathan Woodgate.

He oversaw their opening-day Championship defeat by Watford last week.

Saturday's game with Bournemouth is one of eight English Football League games selected to have up to 1,000 fans in attendance as part of the government's crowd pilots.