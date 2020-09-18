Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The Scottish Premiership continues with four games on Saturday and two on Sunday.

Champions Celtic could be top of the table by Saturday evening, with current leaders Rangers and third-placed Hibernian not in action until Sunday while only three points separate Ross County in fifth from the bottom three sides.

Celtic v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien will be assessed while winger Mikey Johnston continues his recovery from calf surgery.

Livingston loaned midfielder Robbie Crawford to Motherwell on Friday and former Celtic striker Anthony Stokes has left Livi but Keaghan Jacobs is pushing for a return. Defenders Jack Fitzwater and Alan Lithgow remain out.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "Christopher Jullien has picked up a knock in training. The rest of the squad is fit and healthy, apart from Mikey Johnson."

Livingston head coach Gary Holt: "Celtic are a phenomenal side and they have now added a lot of good goals from set plays as well as their intricate play. We are going there with a game plan to get something out of the game, and hopefully they will be tired."

Did you know? Celtic have won 10 of their past 11 home games against Livingston in the Scottish top flight, drawing the other in April 2019.

Dundee United v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Right-back Liam Smith is working his way back from a knock but is struggling for Dundee United while defender Mark Connolly is back in training following an ankle injury. Ryan Edwards is available after no further punishment was taken over his tackle on Rangers' Alfredo Morelos last week.

On-loan Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal will play his third and final match for St Mirren with Jak Alnwick and Dean Lyness able to come out of quarantine next week.

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "Ryan absolutely is a really good kid. I know Ryan better than a lot of people who are talking about him do. He's a good competitor, a fair competitor and a really good guy and I'm pleased that it's come out this way."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "I don't think anyone would mind me saying we've had a couple of big decisions that haven't gone our way in the last two games. It is time to have a serious discussion about VAR. Anything that helps referees get key decisions right can only be a good thing."

Did you know? Saturday is the first Scottish Premiership meeting of Dundee United and St Mirren since January 2015.

Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)

Kilmarnock are without Youssouf Mulumbu because of a hamstring injury and fellow midfielder Alan Power and goalkeeper Jake Eastwood remain out.

Four Hamilton players are unavailable because of Covid-19 protocols and a further four are injured, meaning head coach Brian Rice may struggle to fill the bench.

Kilmarnock left-back Calum Waters: "We should definitely be targeting these next three or four fixtures. They are all winnable games. You always have to go into games believing you can win but especially these games when it's important you pick up points."

Hamilton Academical left-back Scott McMann: "We are not looking to make any excuses. We have plenty of players to choose from so no excuses. It's not ideal preparation. Most teams are going to experience something like with us throughout the season."

Did you know? Kilmarnock are unbeaten in six home league games against Saturday's opponents Hamilton but Accies are unbeaten in the past three meetings overall.

St Johnstone v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Callum Booth will again be absent for St Johnstone with an Achilles problem but will return to training next week. Saints signed midfielder Craig Bryson on Friday.

Ross County hope striker Billy Mckay, defender Connor Randall and midfielder Ross Draper can declare themselves fit.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "We're performing at a good level but I'd just like to see us have the opportunity to get that early lead and then build on it. That will give us an easier chance of getting a result."

Ross County midfielder Jordan Tillson: "I haven't played against St Johnstone but this is going to be a different test. "They have a new manager from last season so we will have to pick ourselves up and go again on Saturday."

Did you know? St Johnstone are the only Premiership team yet to score a first-half goal in the league this term.

Hibernian v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan has been ruled out with a health issue while loan winger Jamie Murphy is unavailable against his parent club. Sean Mackie is continuing his rehab while new midfield signing Stephen McGinn is in the squad. Tom James has been loaned to Wigan.

Rangers are confident forward Kemar Roofe has suffered no lasting damage after being replaced early during Thursday's win over Lincoln Red Imps. Defender Leon Balogun returns to the squad but Ryan Jack, Joe Aribo, Brandon Barker and Nikola Katic remain out.

Hibernian defender Alex Gogic: "[Rangers have] kept clean sheets, they've done really well. We've been doing well as well. We haven't conceded from open play, which is good so we'll just try and keep that going too."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "We are going to go there and be on the front foot and be aggressive and bold. We're not going to Easter Road to set up defensively or to play for a draw. We're going there to win the game."

Did you know? Hibernian are bidding to end a run of eight league games without a win against Rangers.

Aberdeen v Motherwell (Sun, 15:00)

Aberdeen are likely to rest defender Tommie Hoban while Michael Devlin, Sam Cosgrove and Ryan Edmundson remain out.

Motherwell have a doubt over Allan Campbell after the midfielder went off injured during their midweek win over Coleraine. Midfielder Robbie Crawford has joined on loan from Livingston while Harry Robinson has been loaned out to Queen of the South. Jake Carroll, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly and Scott Fox remain out.

Aberdeen midfielder Scott Wright: "Last season was a bit up and down. Getting a run in the team this season, I am just loving my football. Everyone is playing with freedom and going out and expressing themselves."

Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher: "Aberdeen got a great result away from home [against Viking] and it's massive for Scottish football that all the clubs do well. That's four teams still in European competition and if you look at all the ties we have all got, a really good chance of progressing into the play-off stages."

Did you know? None of the past 13 meetings of Aberdeen and Motherwell have been draws.

