Erin Fildara has represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-17 level

Sion Swifts moved three points clear in the Women's Irish Premiership thanks to an 8-0 win over North-West derby rivals Derry City on Wednesday night.

Erin Fildara scored a hat-trick for Sion who lost out on last season's title to Linfield on goal difference.

Kerry Brown, Caitlin McGuinness, Leontia McVarnock, Chelsea Sheerin scored one each while Derry also conceded an own goal.

The Swifts have won three and lost one in their opening four games.

Glentoran Women, Crusaders Strikers and Linfield Ladies are on six points from three matches.

Sion Swifts achieved Wednesday's big win without Kirsty McGuinness who is in the Northern Ireland squad for Euro 2021 qualifier against the Faroe Islands on Friday.