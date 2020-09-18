Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

graphic

After three defeats in a row, The Pundits have had to call on a Scotland icon to try and get the better of Amy Irons this week.

The presenter of BBC Scotland's The Nine takes on Julie Fleeting once more in forecasting the results of the weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches in Sportscene Predictions. Fleeting has recorded the joint-top score from the experts and defeated Amy in week four. Can she triumph yet again?

BBC Scotland's Amy Irons takes on Julie Fleeting once more in the Premiership predictor.
Scottish Premiership - week 8
AmyJulie Fleeting
Celtic v Livingston3-04-0
Dundee Utd v St Mirren1-12-0
Kilmarnock v Hamilton2-02-1
St Johnstone v Ross County0-13-1
Hibernian v Rangers1-20-1
Aberdeen v Motherwell2-11-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Celtic v Livingston (Sat, 15:00 BST)

match graphic

Amy's prediction: 3-0

Julie's prediction: 4-0

Dundee United v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

match graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Julie's prediction: 2-0

Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)

match graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Julie's prediction: 2-1

St Johnstone v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

match graphic

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Julie's prediction: 3-1

Hibernian v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

match graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Julie's prediction: 0-1

Aberdeen v Motherwell (Sun, 15:00)

match graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Julie's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Julie Fleeting60
Shaun Maloney60
Leanne Crichton40
Chris Iwelumo40
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Total scores
Amy410
Pundits290
Amy v Pundits
P7W3D2L2

