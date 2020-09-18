After three defeats in a row, The Pundits have had to call on a Scotland icon to try and get the better of Amy Irons this week.

The presenter of BBC Scotland's The Nine takes on Julie Fleeting once more in forecasting the results of the weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches in Sportscene Predictions. Fleeting has recorded the joint-top score from the experts and defeated Amy in week four. Can she triumph yet again?

BBC Scotland's Amy Irons takes on Julie Fleeting once more in the Premiership predictor.

Scottish Premiership - week 8 Amy Julie Fleeting Celtic v Livingston 3-0 4-0 Dundee Utd v St Mirren 1-1 2-0 Kilmarnock v Hamilton 2-0 2-1 St Johnstone v Ross County 0-1 3-1 Hibernian v Rangers 1-2 0-1 Aberdeen v Motherwell 2-1 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Celtic v Livingston (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Amy's prediction: 3-0

Julie's prediction: 4-0

Dundee United v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Julie's prediction: 2-0

Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Julie's prediction: 2-1

St Johnstone v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Julie's prediction: 3-1

Hibernian v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Julie's prediction: 0-1

Aberdeen v Motherwell (Sun, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Julie's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Julie Fleeting 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Leanne Crichton 40 Chris Iwelumo 40 James McFadden 30 Michael Stewart 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30

Total scores Amy 410 Pundits 290