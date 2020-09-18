Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
After three defeats in a row, The Pundits have had to call on a Scotland icon to try and get the better of Amy Irons this week.
The presenter of BBC Scotland's The Nine takes on Julie Fleeting once more in forecasting the results of the weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches in Sportscene Predictions. Fleeting has recorded the joint-top score from the experts and defeated Amy in week four. Can she triumph yet again?
|Scottish Premiership - week 8
|Amy
|Julie Fleeting
|Celtic v Livingston
|3-0
|4-0
|Dundee Utd v St Mirren
|1-1
|2-0
|Kilmarnock v Hamilton
|2-0
|2-1
|St Johnstone v Ross County
|0-1
|3-1
|Hibernian v Rangers
|1-2
|0-1
|Aberdeen v Motherwell
|2-1
|1-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Celtic v Livingston (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Amy's prediction: 3-0
Julie's prediction: 4-0
Dundee United v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Julie's prediction: 2-0
Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-0
Julie's prediction: 2-1
St Johnstone v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Julie's prediction: 3-1
Hibernian v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Julie's prediction: 0-1
Aberdeen v Motherwell (Sun, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Julie's prediction: 1-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Total scores
|Amy
|410
|Pundits
|290
|Amy v Pundits
|P7
|W3
|D2
|L2