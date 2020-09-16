Last updated on .From the section European Football

A VAR review showed Neymar made contact with the back of Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez's head

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar has been banned for two games after being sent off against Marseille - but French football authorities will investigate his accusation of racial abuse.

The Brazil international was the last of five red cards in Sunday's bad-tempered Ligue 1 match after he hit Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez.

Neymar later accused his opponent of racism on social media and urged the authorities to use VAR to investigate.

Gonzalez has denied Neymar's claim.

The other four players sent off have also received bans - with PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa suspended for six matches.

His team-mate Leandro Paredes has been banned for two games - while for Marseille, Jordan Amavi has received a three-match suspension and Dario Benedetto must sit out one game.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), the governing body of professional French football, has confirmed it will investigate Neymar's accusation.

PSG said they will "strongly support" their player, while Marseille released a statement saying: "Alvaro Gonzalez is not racist; he demonstrated it to us by his daily behaviour since joining the club, as his team-mates have already testified."

Angel di Maria, Neymar's PSG team-mate, will also be summoned to the LFP's disciplinary commission meeting on 23 September following claims he spat at Marseille's Gonzalez.

Neymar, Paredes, Kurzawa, Amavi and Benedetto, were dismissed after a brawl broke out in added time at the end the match at the Parc des Princes, which Marseille won 1-0.