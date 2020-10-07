European Championship Qualifying - Group B
SlovakiaSlovakia19:45R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland
Venue: Národny Futbalovy Stadión

Slovakia v Rep of Ireland: Stephen Kenny's Irish face tough Bratislava play-off

Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Stephen Kenny expects his team to improve significantly from his first two games in charge last month
The Republic of Ireland boss has a number of selection issues to ponder

Stephen Kenny's view that his Republic of Ireland side's poor Nations League start did not reflect their true ability will be tested in Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off in Slovakia.

The Republic needed a late Shane Duffy goal to draw in Bulgaria last month before losing at home to Finland.

Changes from his opening matches in charge look likely after Kenny spoke of the "experimental" nature of the games.

Seamus Coleman's injury means Matt Doherty will remain at right-back.

Doherty's emergence over the last two seasons has presented previous manager Mick McCarthy and Kenny with the quandary of whether both right-sided defenders should be accommodated in the side.

McCarthy attempted it in the Euro 2020 qualifiers but it was not deemed a success and Doherty started against Bulgaria and Finland as the Everton star remained on the bench.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Doherty insisted morale was high in a Republic squad aiming to secure the away win which would set up another trip to either Bosnia-Herzegovina or Northern Ireland on 12 November when a lucrative Euro 2020 Finals spot will be on offer.

"Training has looked really good, people look like they want the ball," said Doherty.

"We're obviously trying to penetrate higher up the pitch - we look comfortable on the ball, we look like we want to play, lads are kind of buzzing around the place, so yes, things look pretty good for us right now."

Back four set to be unchanged

Despite central defenders Shane Duffy and John Egan not looking entirely on the same wavelength during stages of Kenny's opening games, the Republic's back four is likely to be unchanged in Bratislava with Sheffield United's Enda Stevens remaining at left-back.

The Republic's lack of midfield creativity has bedevilled a succession of managers.

Given their recent Premier League minutes and form, Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane and Robbie Brady look the obvious choices to form the midfield trio usually favoured by Kenny.

Hendrick didn't start against Finland but Kenny will hope his encouraging form for new club Newcastle could help spark a return to the performances which marked him out as probably the Republic's best player in the relatively successful Euro 2016 Finals.

Kenny has probably even more thinking to do in terms of his attacking combination.

Brighton youngster Aaron Connolly looked lively in the opening Nations League games despite missing a couple of good chances.

He looks likely to start in attack again with Kenny hoping his speed could unhinge the home defence.

Stanislav Lobotka in action for Slovakia against Wales in the Euro 2020 qualifiers
The Slovakian FA is continuing efforts to ensure that Napoli's Stanislav Lobotka is released from his club's quarantine to play in Thursday's match

Slovakia hoping for Lobotka all-clear

Fit-again Sheffield United David McGoldrick's form over the last two seasons for the Irish merits a starting role but it remains to be see whether Kenny feels his ability to hold the ball up and bring others into the play, is exactly what he is looking for amid the likely tactical game plan.

Kenny started Norwich City youngster Adam Idah against the Finns, having seen his talents at close quarters while managing the Republic's under-21s.

Idah was relatively subdued against Finland as McGoldrick replaced him in the second half when West Brom's Callum Robinson also came on.

Robinson is being tipped to start on Thursday although guessing Kenny's likely line-up is no easy task.

Slovakia came into match week knowing that they were going to be without Newcastle's highly-rated keeper Martin Dubravka and regular left-back David Hancho and they are also facing the possibility of being minus Napoli star Stanislav Lobotka.

A Covid-19 outbreak at the Serie A club last week led to all Napoli's players having to go into self-isolation and while the Slovakian FA was optimistic that he would be released for Thursday's game, as of Wednesday afternoon, Lobotka's participation remained in doubt.

If he is ruled out, it will mean more responsibility falling on former Napoli star Marek Hamsik, who has been able to travel home from his Chinese club Dalian Professional.

Slovakia finished third in the Euro 2020 group behind qualifiers Croatia and Wales.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 8th October 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England87013763121
2Czech Rep85031311215
3Kosovo83231316-311
4Bulgaria8134617-116
5Montenegro8035322-193

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine86201741320
2Portugal85212261617
3Serbia84221717014
4Luxembourg8116716-94
5Lithuania8017525-201

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany87013072321
2Netherlands86112471719
3Northern Ireland8413913-413
4Belarus8116416-124
5Estonia8017226-241

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland85211961317
2Denmark84402361716
3R. of Ireland834175213
4Georgia8224711-48
5Gibraltar8008331-280

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia85211771017
2Wales8422106414
3Slovakia84131311213
4Hungary8404811-312
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain108203152626
2Sweden106312391421
3Norway104511911817
4Romania104241715214
5Faroe Islands10109430-263
6Malta10109327-243

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland108111851325
2Austria106131991019
3North Macedonia104241213-114
4Slovenia104241611514
5Israel103251618-211
6Latvia10109328-253

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France108112561925
2Turkey107211831523
3Iceland106131411319
4Albania104151614213
5Andorra10118320-174
6Moldova10109426-223

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium1010004033730
2Russia108023382524
3Scotland105051619-315
4Cyprus103161520-510
5Kazakhstan103161317-410
6San Marino100010151-500

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy1010003743330
2Finland106041610618
3Greece104241214-214
4Bos-Herze104152017313
5Armenia103161425-1110
6Liechtenstein10028231-292
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories