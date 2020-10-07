Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland boss has a number of selection issues to ponder

Stephen Kenny's view that his Republic of Ireland side's poor Nations League start did not reflect their true ability will be tested in Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off in Slovakia.

The Republic needed a late Shane Duffy goal to draw in Bulgaria last month before losing at home to Finland.

Changes from his opening matches in charge look likely after Kenny spoke of the "experimental" nature of the games.

Seamus Coleman's injury means Matt Doherty will remain at right-back.

Doherty's emergence over the last two seasons has presented previous manager Mick McCarthy and Kenny with the quandary of whether both right-sided defenders should be accommodated in the side.

McCarthy attempted it in the Euro 2020 qualifiers but it was not deemed a success and Doherty started against Bulgaria and Finland as the Everton star remained on the bench.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Doherty insisted morale was high in a Republic squad aiming to secure the away win which would set up another trip to either Bosnia-Herzegovina or Northern Ireland on 12 November when a lucrative Euro 2020 Finals spot will be on offer.

"Training has looked really good, people look like they want the ball," said Doherty.

"We're obviously trying to penetrate higher up the pitch - we look comfortable on the ball, we look like we want to play, lads are kind of buzzing around the place, so yes, things look pretty good for us right now."

Back four set to be unchanged

Despite central defenders Shane Duffy and John Egan not looking entirely on the same wavelength during stages of Kenny's opening games, the Republic's back four is likely to be unchanged in Bratislava with Sheffield United's Enda Stevens remaining at left-back.

The Republic's lack of midfield creativity has bedevilled a succession of managers.

Given their recent Premier League minutes and form, Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane and Robbie Brady look the obvious choices to form the midfield trio usually favoured by Kenny.

Hendrick didn't start against Finland but Kenny will hope his encouraging form for new club Newcastle could help spark a return to the performances which marked him out as probably the Republic's best player in the relatively successful Euro 2016 Finals.

Kenny has probably even more thinking to do in terms of his attacking combination.

Brighton youngster Aaron Connolly looked lively in the opening Nations League games despite missing a couple of good chances.

He looks likely to start in attack again with Kenny hoping his speed could unhinge the home defence.

The Slovakian FA is continuing efforts to ensure that Napoli's Stanislav Lobotka is released from his club's quarantine to play in Thursday's match

Slovakia hoping for Lobotka all-clear

Fit-again Sheffield United David McGoldrick's form over the last two seasons for the Irish merits a starting role but it remains to be see whether Kenny feels his ability to hold the ball up and bring others into the play, is exactly what he is looking for amid the likely tactical game plan.

Kenny started Norwich City youngster Adam Idah against the Finns, having seen his talents at close quarters while managing the Republic's under-21s.

Idah was relatively subdued against Finland as McGoldrick replaced him in the second half when West Brom's Callum Robinson also came on.

Robinson is being tipped to start on Thursday although guessing Kenny's likely line-up is no easy task.

Slovakia came into match week knowing that they were going to be without Newcastle's highly-rated keeper Martin Dubravka and regular left-back David Hancho and they are also facing the possibility of being minus Napoli star Stanislav Lobotka.

A Covid-19 outbreak at the Serie A club last week led to all Napoli's players having to go into self-isolation and while the Slovakian FA was optimistic that he would be released for Thursday's game, as of Wednesday afternoon, Lobotka's participation remained in doubt.

If he is ruled out, it will mean more responsibility falling on former Napoli star Marek Hamsik, who has been able to travel home from his Chinese club Dalian Professional.

Slovakia finished third in the Euro 2020 group behind qualifiers Croatia and Wales.