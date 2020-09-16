Last updated on .From the section Hamilton

The three Hamilton Academical players who tested positive for Covid-19 have now returned negative results after NHS screening.

However, the trio will still have to self-isolate for 10 days, as per Scottish government guidelines.

Defender Lee Hodson has already been in isolation after his house-mate - St Mirren's Jak Alnwick - tested positive at the start of last week.

Hamilton cancelled training on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, the club aim to resume tomorrow, when the rest of the squad will be tested again, ahead of Saturday's Premiership match away to Kilmarnock.

In a statement released on behalf of Hamilton and Scottish football's Joint Response Group, the Hamilton chairman Allan Maitland said: "We fully understand the problems encountered by other clubs since the outbreak of this pandemic and also how difficult it is to resolve them fairly and consistently.

"After a difficult few days, our focus will be to get back to training and carry the momentum gained from last week into the match this Saturday."

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said the increased prevalence of the virus in Scotland means "we are likely to see more and more positive tests" at Premiership clubs, and stressed the importance of testing.

In July, seven members of St Mirren's backroom staff tested positive for Covid-19, but six were found to be false positives after further NHS screening.