Katie Zelem has been at Manchester United since 2018

Manchester United captain Katie Zelem has withdrawn from the England squad for their ongoing training camp after testing positive for coronavirus.

Zelem, who will self-isolate for 10 days, will not be replaced.

Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze has also pulled out to manage an injury she sustained during Sunday's WSL match against Brighton.

Manager Phil Neville has called up Everton midfielder Izzy Christiansen, who was last capped in March 2019.

Christiansen, who missed last summer's Women's World Cup in France after ankle surgery, returned to the WSL in December 2019 after a season at European champions Lyon.