Europa League - Qualifying Second Round
Lokomotiv PlovdivLokomotiv Plovdiv17:00TottenhamTottenham Hotspur
Venue: Lokomotiv Stadium, Plovdiv

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Dele Alli
Spurs trained in Enfield on Wednesday before flying to Bulgaria

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says there is no issue with Dele Alli as they prepare for their Europa League qualifier against Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Midfielder Alli, who was substituted at half-time in the 1-0 defeat by Everton on Sunday, and Harry Kane are part of a near full-strength Spurs side going to Bulgaria for the one-off tie.

"I never saw a strong reaction from him. He's a good boy," said Mourinho.

"He was quiet and sad but he was just one of many."

Mourinho says the one-leg nature of the European qualifiers this season - a special measure because of the coronavirus pandemic - means he cannot take the game lightly.

"With two games the situation would be different," he said. "With one match, one decision, everything is decided tomorrow.

"I think it is a difficult match and we are going to give them the respect they deserve from us. We are going there knowing it is black or white, there is no other option, you win or lose, you are in or out."

Mourinho said striker Kane will play in Bulgaria on Thursday and then against Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

But Spurs could face two midweek games next week. They are due to face Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and if they beat Plovdiv face another trip to Europe on Thursday.

Botosani of Romania or Shkendija of North Macedonia host the winners.

They would face a similar double week the following week if they beat Leyton Orient and progress in Europe.

"Harry cannot play every match for 90 minutes. That's for sure," Mourinho said.

"I know that he would like to do that but it's not possible.

"This situation is an extreme situation for us. Hopefully we have this problem but we need to win in Plovdiv and in Leyton, but hopefully we have this problem and no player can play 90 minutes of every game."

Lokomotiv Plovdiv, who finished fifth in the league last season, qualified for Europe by winning the Bulgarian Cup.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 17th September 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla65011431115
2Apoel Nicosia6312108210
3FK Qarabag6123811-35
4F91 Dudelange6114818-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malmö FF632186211
2FC Copenhagen62315419
3Dynamo Kyiv61417707
4Lugano603325-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel6411124813
2Getafe640284412
3FK Krasnodar6303711-49
4Trabzonspor6015311-81

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK6411114713
2Sporting6402117412
3PSV Eindhoven6222912-38
4Rosenborg6015311-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic6411106413
2CFR Cluj640264212
3Lazio620469-36
4Rennes611458-34

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal6321147711
2Frankfurt6303810-29
3Standard Liege6222810-28
4Vitória Guimarães6123710-35

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto631289-110
2Rangers62318629
3Young Boys62228718
4Feyenoord612379-25

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol6321124811
2Ludogorets6222101008
3Ferencvárosi TC614157-27
4CSKA Moscow612339-65

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent6330117412
2Wolfsburg632197211
3Saint-Étienne604268-24
4Oleksandria6033610-43

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir631279-210
2Roma623112669
3B Mgladbach622269-38
4RZ Pellets WAC612378-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga6420159614
2Wolves6411115613
3Slovan Bratislava61141013-34
4Besiktas6105615-93

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6411102813
2AZ Alkmaar623115879
3Partizan Belgrade6222101008
4FC Astana6105419-153
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories