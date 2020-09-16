Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Stephen McGinn has been training with Hibs throughout the season

Hibernian have signed free agent Stephen McGinn on a deal to the end of the season.

The midfielder, 31, has been training with the Leith side since pre-season having left Scottish Premiership rivals St Mirren.

He joins brother Paul in the Hibs squad, with youngest sibling John having also played for the club.

"For me, Stephen adds a lot to the group and the environment," said head coach Jack Ross.

"You can never have enough good professionals with leadership qualities and we're fortunate, as I've said repeatedly, to have a great core of those at Hibernian."

McGinn featured 12 times for St Mirren last season in what was his second spell with the club.

"John and Paul have thrived here and it's a privilege to get the chance to play my part as well," he said of the move.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.