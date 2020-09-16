Scottish gossip: SPFL, Celtic, Rangers, St Johnstone, Aberdeen, Hearts
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has warned there will be "more and more" positive Covid-19 tests at football clubs in the coming weeks. (Daily Record)
Kelty Hearts manager Barry Ferguson has pleaded with the SPFL not to price smaller clubs out of playing in this season's League Cup with large Covid testing bills. (Daily Record)
Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell has called on the SPFL to give clubs special dispensation if they find themselves with a Covid goalkeeping crisis. (Inverness Courier)
St Johnstone are keen to sign former Aberdeen midfielder Craig Bryson, says manager Callum Davidson. (Dundee Courier)
FC Copenhagen's Michael Santos has been told he faces no further action after being charged with an alleged assault on a police officer in his side's win at Celtic Park seven months ago. (Scottish Sun)
Hearts will streaming each of their Scottish Championship home games live this season. (Scotsman)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Robertson is refusing to be daunted by his side's Championship rivals bringing in big-name players. (Press & Journal)
Manager Steven Gerrard has called on playmaker Ianis Hagi to deliver more consistent performances at Rangers. (Daily Record)
Charlie Adam has revealed that, as a Rangers player, he sat in the Dundee end to watch his hometown team take on the Ibrox side in the 2003 Scottish Cup final. (Scottish Sun)