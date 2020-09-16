Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League

Cefn Druids players and officials will have Covid-19 tests at "significant expense" to the club ahead of their Cymru Premier game at Bala Town.

The Druids' first two league games of the season were postponed because they failed to fully adhere to the league's Safer Return to Play protocols.

League secretary Gwyn Derfel made the decision to call off the fixtures.

"If we want football to come back fully and ultimately with supporters then we have to be responsible," he said.

"The responsible decision over the weekend was to not allow the games to go ahead."

Cefn Druids' Cymru Premier season will begin with a trip to Bala on Sunday after last Saturday's game at Haverfordwest and Tuesday's home match with Flint Town United were postponed.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) is in discussions with the Welsh Government about including Cymru Premier matches among sporting test events which could be watched by up to 500 people.

With a decision expected in the next month, Derfel is "confident" fans will be allowed to return.

In order to be able to play their opening league fixtures, Cymru Premier clubs and players were required to fill in Covid-19-related health questionnaires for 14 consecutive days.

"Cefn Druids did test their players for 14 consecutive days and did fill in a questionnaire but it wasn't a full official medical questionnaire, so in the grand context of things it was a minor breach," Derfel said.

"But it was a breach which meant we had to decide the right course of action to take, which was to postpone the first game at Haverfordwest and, because things couldn't be rectified by last night's game at Flint, both games were postponed."

Cefn Druids' decision to test staff and players for Covid-19 means the Bala game can proceed.

"The Druids have worked very hard and I can confirm that on Thursday evening the Druids will be having specific Covid-19 tests at significant expense to the club which will allow the fixture at Bala Town on Sunday to go ahead," Derfel told BBC Sport Wales.

"This is a one-off because the expense is prohibitive for clubs in the Cymru Premier league, but there have been grants made available to clubs of up to £20,000 for specific Covid-related issues.

"The Druids have been very gracious and very cooperative and have decided to invest that significant amount of money so that the game against Bala can go ahead."