George Hirst made his Premier League debut for Leicester City in July

Rotherham United have agreed a season-long loan deal for Leicester City forward George Hirst.

Hirst, 21, the son of former Sheffield Wednesday and England international David, made his senior Leicester debut in July against Tottenham Hotspur.

Like his father, he also previously played for Sheffield Wednesday before joining the Foxes in 2018.

England under-20 international Hirst is Rotherham's seventh signing in the current transfer window.

