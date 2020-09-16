Last updated on .From the section Football

Portsmouth beat Sunderland on penalties to win the 2019 EFL Trophy final at Wembley

The 2020 EFL Trophy final between Portsmouth and Salford City will be further delayed until next year.

The English Football League has held fresh discussions with both clubs and decided to look again at scheduling options at the end of this year.

The final was scheduled for 5 April but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 60,000 tickets were sold for the Wembley fixture, with Pompey hoping to retain the trophy they won in 2019.

"The primary objective remains to find a suitable date in 2021 for a rescheduled final to take place with as many supporters in attendance as possible," an EFL spokesperson said.

The 2020-21 EFL Trophy campaign has already started, with the final scheduled for 14 March.

EFL chairman Rick Parry also attended a meeting with culture secretary Oliver Dowden on Wednesday about the planned return of spectators to football grounds from 1 October.

Fan pilots with crowds of up to 1,000 spectators will continue on Saturday at 10 fixtures across the EFL.