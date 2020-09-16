Last updated on .From the section Watford

Pervis Estupinan watched Watford's Championship win against Middlesbrough from the stands on Friday

Watford have confirmed Ecuador left-back Pervis Estupinan has joined Villarreal for an initial fee of £15m.

The 22-year-old joined the Hornets in 2016 but did not made a senior appearance and spent last season on loan at Spanish La Liga club Osasuna.

His 36 appearances and one goal helped them secure safety in their first top-flight season.

Estupinan has also had previous loan spells in Spain's top two divisions at Granada, Almeria and Real Mallorca.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.