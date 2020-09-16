Last updated on .From the section Southend

Southend's debt has been reduced due to regular payments being made by the club

Southend United have been given more time to clear tax debts after a winding-up petition against the club was adjourned for a fourth time.

The League Two side now have until 28 October to pay the remaining £493,991 owed to HM Revenue and Customs.

The Shrimpers aim to settle the debt through refinancing, with 502 homes planned to be built on Roots Hall when they move to their Fossetts Farm site.

In April they said an agreement to build a new stadium had been reached.

The latest winding-up petition is one of a number Southend have faced amid financial turmoil in recent seasons.

The news comes as National League club Macclesfield Town were wound up in the High Court on Wednesday over debts totalling more than £500,000.