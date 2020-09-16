Guernsey FC were the first side from a crown dependency to join the English football pyramid in 2011

Guernsey FC will use their season out of competitive football to 'take stock', says chairman Mark Le Tissier.

The Green Lions were forced to pull out of the Isthmian League for the forthcoming season due to coronavirus travel restrictions affecting Guernsey.

The league has agreed that the club will be able to resume their place in the eighth tier for the 2021-22 season.

"We won't waste this time where we aren't actually playing competitively," Le Tissier told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"We will be using the time to look back and take stock and talk to the people involved with our football club.

"We'll talk to fans, players, coaches, supporters, the media, because we want to know what they think about the club, things they think we could do differently or do better and have a look to see what the way forward is for the football club."

Channel Island neighbours Jersey Bulls have resumed their campaign in the Combined Counties League as Jersey has different travel restrictions.

Guernsey FC's only pre-season matches have been against FC Isle of Man, with whom Guernsey has an 'air bridge' allowing free travel between the two crown dependencies.

Currently there are very limited flights between Guernsey and Southampton each day, with flights to Gatwick not due to recommence until mid-October - while people returning to the island must quarantine for up to 14 days, making it difficult for the side to complete their 38-game season.

"We want to keep our players and coaches and the wider public in Guernsey safe, we don't want to have any problems with bringing coronavirus back to Guernsey, so we feel it's the right thing to do to withdraw and not take that chance," Le Tissier added.

"We know how much everybody's going to miss the opportunity to be part of our football club.

"It doesn't matter what your role is within the football club, we know that it's going to be missed, but the club won't stop doing things, we are a community football club and we will be doing things in the community."