Danny Johnson's injury-time winner meant Plymouth Argyle missed out on making the third round of the League Cup for the first time in 13 years

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says his side's second-round loss at League Two Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup is a "reality check" for his players.

Having led 2-0 at half time - after a dominant first 45 minutes - Argyle conceded three times after the break.

The defeat means they miss out on a home tie with Premier League Tottenham.

"The lads have missed an opportunity, it's not every day of the week Tottenham Hotspur come to Home Park," Lowe told BBC Radio Devon.

"There's a good job there's no fans in because they'd probably be in turmoil."

Argyle had a number of excellent chances to increase their lead before the break as Ryan Hardie hit the bar, Dominic Telford had a goal ruled out for offside and George Cooper put a good chance wide.

"The second half wasn't acceptable, is there something to look at and go 'you know it's a reality check' and some of the lads have said that in there, yes it definitely is because it's not nice losing any games of football, but [especially] when you're 2-0 up and you're cruising," added Lowe.

"With all due respect to Leyton Orient we beat them twice last year, we should be beating them comfortably three or four-nil, that's no disrespect to them, but second half they were the better team and they scored three goals against us - three good goals on their behalf and three bad goals on our behalf.

"We have to take positives from the first half, not so many from the second half, we have to put it to bed quickly and move on for the next one."