Mihai Popescu played 22 times for St Mirren in the opening months of 2019

Hearts have signed former St Mirren defender Mihai Popescu from Dinamo Bucharest on a two-year deal.

The Romanian, 27, spent six months with the Paisley side in season 2018-19, culminating in the Scottish Premiership play-off final win over Dundee United.

Popescu will be subject to a 14-day quarantine period after arriving.

Hearts start their League Cup campaign against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on 6 October, and their League campaign just under two weeks later.

