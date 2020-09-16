Crowd Pilots: EFL confirm 10 upcoming games will host fans
Up to 1,000 fans will be allowed to attend 10 different English Football League games this weekend as part of the government's crowd pilots.
The news comes as discussions between the EFL and the government about a return for more supporters from 1 October continue.
No fans have attended an EFL fixture since March because of the coronavirus.
Three Championship games, four League One matches and three in League Two have been chosen for this weekend.
The following games, all taking place on Saturday, have been chosen (all kick-off times 15:00 BST unless stated):
Championship
- Luton Town v Derby County
- Middlesbrough v AFC Bournemouth
- Norwich City v Preston North End
League One
- Blackpool v Swindon Town
- Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers
- Hull City v Crewe Alexandra
- Shrewsbury Town v Northampton Town
League Two
- Carlisle United v Southend United (13:00 BST)
- Forest Green Rovers v Bradford City
- Morecambe v Cambridge United
More to follow.