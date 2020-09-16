Last updated on .From the section Football

Up to 1,000 fans will be allowed to attend 10 different English Football League games this weekend as part of the government's crowd pilots.

The news comes as discussions between the EFL and the government about a return for more supporters from 1 October continue.

No fans have attended an EFL fixture since March because of the coronavirus.

Three Championship games, four League One matches and three in League Two have been chosen for this weekend.

The following games, all taking place on Saturday, have been chosen (all kick-off times 15:00 BST unless stated):

Championship

Luton Town v Derby County

Middlesbrough v AFC Bournemouth

Norwich City v Preston North End

League One

Blackpool v Swindon Town

Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers

Hull City v Crewe Alexandra

Shrewsbury Town v Northampton Town

League Two

Carlisle United v Southend United (13:00 BST)

Forest Green Rovers v Bradford City

Morecambe v Cambridge United

More to follow.