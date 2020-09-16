Emiliano Martinez: Aston Villa sign Arsenal goalkeeper
Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa
Aston Villa have signed Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal.
More to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa
Aston Villa have signed Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal.
More to follow.
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Unique story of how Ecstasy and Acid House changed Britain
Ian
Mick Murray
Gill1e
COYG mondi
Sad and angry to see Emi go
Nick
KieranMac
norm
craig
Haaziq Sheikh
JuliusCaesarWasASocialist
The Villa don't deserve him.
Steve P
BodyInFlight
ross