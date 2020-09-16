Emiliano Martinez: Aston Villa sign Arsenal goalkeeper

Aston Villa have signed Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal.

More to follow.

  • Going to be a very busy boy and Villa who broke EFL Fair Play Rules seem determined to splash more cash they don't have

  • Good goalkeeper. Good signing. Good luck...

  • Miles better keeper than Leno. Arsenal obviously desperate for cash after scraping together enough to persuade aubameyang to hang about.

  • A club with ambition should be able to keep two top goalkeepers. Obviously we're not.
    Sad and angry to see Emi go

  • Seems an excellent signing this for Villa.

  • As an Arsenal fan, I'm sorry to see such a long term player leave but Villa are getting a good keeper for very little outlay. Good business for them and good luck to him in his pursuit of first team football.

  • wow, signing of 2020 - this guy is the new schmeichel and I've seen him play 250 times, big muscles too

  • Great competition for Heaton when he's back fit. Two keepers who both should be Villa's number 1. Great signing.

  • In the time he played while leno was out, he was class. Loyal to the club, confused as to why we sold him

  • So stupid to sell him for only £20m.

    The Villa don't deserve him.

  • Great signing based on what he's shown with Arsenal since Leno was injured. Feel a bit for Heaton but club is moving forward. Emi is 6 years younger and Tom won't be fit for a while yet, hopefully he'll stay for the competition.

  • Obviously the Arsenal coaching staff know something we don't. I personally preferred him to Leno who is, without doubt, a very good goalkeeper. Best of luck to him. Let's hope Leno's form doesn't dip or people are going to get really angry, really quick.

