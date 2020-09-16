Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Manager Scott Ruscoe does not expect a repeat of The New Saints' last encounter at B36 Torshavn in the Europa League second qualifying round.

In 2015, the Cymru Premier side beat the Faroe Islands team 6-1 on aggregate in Champions League qualifying.

"They've got players of quality," said Ruscoe ahead of Wednesday's game.

"There's no way we'll go into it thinking, 'oh, we're playing (in) the Faroes, we've won there before and it'll be easy'."

He added: "I've watched enough footage of them to know that they can cause teams a problem."

The coronavirus pandemic has meant ties being settled in one game instead of the traditional two-match format.

"We're of the opinion that in a one-off game we're going to be a match for anybody," said Ruscoe.

"It's more of a cup final effect, the fact it can go to extra time and penalties without even worrying about away goals and whatever else."

Saints are in Europe's second-tier competition having had to settle for second place in the Cymru Premier after the 2019-20 season was halted because of coronavirus.

The 13-time Welsh champions have appeared in the Europa League qualifiers in the last two seasons, but only after exiting the Champions League qualifiers.

Ruscoe's side beat MŠK Žilina 3-1 in added time in August and a win in the Faroe Islands would lead to facing CSKA Sofia or BATE Borisov in the third qualifying round.