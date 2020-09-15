Match ends, Montpellier 2, Lyon 1.
Montpellier captain Hilton became the first player over the age of 43 to play in Ligue 1 for 64 years - and marked the occasion by being sent off in the win over Lyon.
Hilton, who turned 43 on Sunday, has been playing in Europe since 2002.
The defender was dismissed for a second bookable offence while conceding a penalty awarded by VAR and converted by Lyon forward Memphis Depay.
But two goals from Teji Savanier gave Montpellier a win to take them fifth.
Champions League semi-finalists Lyon would have gone to the top of the table with a win, but had a dimissal of their own to contend with when midfielder Houssem Aouar was shown a straight red for a bad challenge on Arnaud Souquet.
Hilton's late dismissal means there have been 20 red cards shown in 28 games so far in the 2020-21 season.
Line-ups
Montpellier
- 1Omlin
- 5Teodósio Mendes
- 4Da SilvaBooked at 81mins
- 3Congré
- 2Souquet
- 12FerriBooked at 62minsSubstituted forMolletat 63'minutes
- 11SavanierSubstituted forChotardat 75'minutes
- 14Le Tallec
- 7Ristic
- 10LabordeSubstituted forSambiaat 86'minutes
- 9DelortBooked at 7minsSubstituted forMavididiat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Sambia
- 8Oyongo
- 13Chotard
- 16Bertaud
- 19Mavididi
- 20Dolly
- 24Yun
- 25Mollet
- 31Cozza
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 3Andersen
- 6Guedes Filho
- 5DenayerSubstituted forBardat 68'minutes
- 14Dubois
- 25Caqueret
- 39Guimarães Rodriguez MouraBooked at 36minsSubstituted forde Souza Oliveiraat 55'minutes
- 27CornetSubstituted forDembeleat 75'minutes
- 8AouarBooked at 44mins
- 24KadewereSubstituted forDepayat 55'minutes
- 7Toko EkambiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCherkiat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Diomande
- 4de Souza Oliveira
- 9Dembele
- 11Depay
- 16Racioppi
- 18Cherki
- 28Kone
- 31Bard
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montpellier 2, Lyon 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean Lucas.
Post update
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Arnaud Souquet.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Léo Dubois with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Daniel Congré.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Dembele (Lyon).
Post update
Daniel Congré (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Arnaud Souquet.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marcelo (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Léo Dubois with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Daniel Congré.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Léo Dubois with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Daniel Congré.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Dembele (Lyon).
Post update
Pedro Mendes (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Montpellier. Junior Sambia replaces Gaetan Laborde.
Post update
Foul by Maxence Caqueret (Lyon).
Post update
Arnaud Souquet (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Goal! Montpellier 2, Lyon 1. Memphis Depay (Lyon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Lyon.