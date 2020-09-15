French Ligue 1
MontpellierMontpellier2LyonLyon1

Hilton
Hilton first played in Brazil in 1996

Montpellier captain Hilton became the first player over the age of 43 to play in Ligue 1 for 64 years - and marked the occasion by being sent off in the win over Lyon.

Hilton, who turned 43 on Sunday, has been playing in Europe since 2002.

The defender was dismissed for a second bookable offence while conceding a penalty awarded by VAR and converted by Lyon forward Memphis Depay.

But two goals from Teji Savanier gave Montpellier a win to take them fifth.

Champions League semi-finalists Lyon would have gone to the top of the table with a win, but had a dimissal of their own to contend with when midfielder Houssem Aouar was shown a straight red for a bad challenge on Arnaud Souquet.

Hilton's late dismissal means there have been 20 red cards shown in 28 games so far in the 2020-21 season.

Line-ups

Montpellier

  • 1Omlin
  • 5Teodósio Mendes
  • 4Da SilvaBooked at 81mins
  • 3Congré
  • 2Souquet
  • 12FerriBooked at 62minsSubstituted forMolletat 63'minutes
  • 11SavanierSubstituted forChotardat 75'minutes
  • 14Le Tallec
  • 7Ristic
  • 10LabordeSubstituted forSambiaat 86'minutes
  • 9DelortBooked at 7minsSubstituted forMavididiat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Sambia
  • 8Oyongo
  • 13Chotard
  • 16Bertaud
  • 19Mavididi
  • 20Dolly
  • 24Yun
  • 25Mollet
  • 31Cozza

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 3Andersen
  • 6Guedes Filho
  • 5DenayerSubstituted forBardat 68'minutes
  • 14Dubois
  • 25Caqueret
  • 39Guimarães Rodriguez MouraBooked at 36minsSubstituted forde Souza Oliveiraat 55'minutes
  • 27CornetSubstituted forDembeleat 75'minutes
  • 8AouarBooked at 44mins
  • 24KadewereSubstituted forDepayat 55'minutes
  • 7Toko EkambiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCherkiat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Diomande
  • 4de Souza Oliveira
  • 9Dembele
  • 11Depay
  • 16Racioppi
  • 18Cherki
  • 28Kone
  • 31Bard
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamMontpellierAway TeamLyon
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home10
Away19
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away11
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Montpellier 2, Lyon 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Montpellier 2, Lyon 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean Lucas.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Arnaud Souquet.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcelo (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Léo Dubois with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Daniel Congré.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Dembele (Lyon).

  8. Post update

    Daniel Congré (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Arnaud Souquet.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcelo (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Léo Dubois with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Daniel Congré.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Léo Dubois with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Daniel Congré.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Dembele (Lyon).

  15. Post update

    Pedro Mendes (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Montpellier. Junior Sambia replaces Gaetan Laborde.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Maxence Caqueret (Lyon).

  18. Post update

    Arnaud Souquet (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Goal! Montpellier 2, Lyon 1. Memphis Depay (Lyon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Lyon.

