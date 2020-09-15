Last updated on .From the section League Cup

League One Lincoln City will host Premier League champions Liverpool in the third round of the Carabao Cup after winning 5-0 at Bradford City

After a night of Carabao Cup drama which included stoppage-time winners and penalty shootouts, the third round is starting to shape up.

League Two Leyton Orient, whose shirts are sponsored by Harry Kane, came from 2-0 down to beat Plymouth Argyle 3-2 and will now host Kane's Tottenham.

Leyton Orient's winner was scored in the 93rd minute.

Championship Bournemouth will travel to holders Manchester City after a marathon 11-10 penalty shootout win over Premier League Crystal Palace.

City enter the competition at the third-round stage along with other teams who qualified for Europe, including Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Leicester, Spurs and Arsenal.

There are nine second-round ties to be played across Wednesday and Thursday.

All third-round ties are to be played in the week commencing 21 September 2020.

The final of the 2020-21 Carabao Cup takes place on 28 February 2021 at Wembley.

The winners of this season's cup will not qualify for the Europa League as in the past, but will instead go into the Uefa Europa Conference League (UECL), a new European competition.

Third round draw

Lincoln City v Liverpool

Bristol City/Northampton Town v Aston Villa

Morecambe v Newcastle Utd

Luton Town v Manchester Utd

Preston North End v Brighton/Portsmouth

Ipswich Town/Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday

Manchester City v Bournemouth

West Ham Utd v Leeds Utd/Hull City

Millwall v Burnley/Sheffield Utd

Chelsea v Barnsley

Wolves/Stoke City v Gillingham

Leicester City v Arsenal

West Brom/Harrogate Town v Southampton/Brentford

Newport County v Watford

Fleetwood Town v Everton/Salford City

Leyton Orient v Tottenham