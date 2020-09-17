Northern Ireland were well beaten by Norway in two of their four qualifiers but Shiels believes they can get back into contention in Group C

Northern Ireland women's manager Kenny Shiels says he "expects" his team to reignite their hopes of European Championship qualification by winning in the Faroe Islands on Friday.

Shiels is minus six regular squad members including captain Marissa Callaghan but is nevertheless bullish about his team's prospects.

"Not winning is not an option for us. We're going there to win," Shiels said.

"It's a massive game. The first of many that I can see us going on to win."

Northern Ireland are fourth in qualifying Group C and remain without a competitive win since 2015 after draws home and away against Wales yielded two points from the opening four games.

After Friday's game in Torshavn, Shiels' side face Belarus away on 27 October and at home on 27 November before completing the campaign with the return fixture against the Faroes on 1 December.

'It's a momentum game' - Shiels

A win in all four of those games would give the Northern Irish a chance of competing for a place at Women's Euro 2022 finals, which are being staged in England.

Nine group winners, plus three runners-up with the best records, will automatically qualify, while the other six runners-up will play off for the remaining three berths in the 16-team finals.

Former world champions Norway lead the table on a maximum of 12 points after four games which included two comfortable wins over Northern Ireland.

Wales are four points adrift in second but still have to face the Norwegians twice with Northern Ireland now having a run of four games which their manager believes are eminently winnable.

"It's a momentum game if we can get the win that we've going for," added former Kilmarnock and Derry City boss Shiels.

"I'm not being boastful but we expect to get the win. And in life, you get what you expect... sometimes."

Kirsty McGuinness is back in the Northern Ireland squad for the first time since 2018

McGuinness back in Northern Ireland squad

Skipper Callaghan, a late withdrawal because of personal reasons, joins a list of absentees which includes Sheffield United goalkeeper Becky Flaherty and club-mate Natalie Johnson plus Blackburn Rovers defender Kelsie Burrows, Rangers midfielder Megan Bell and Glentoran's Emma McMaster.

Linfield defender Abbie Magee, Glentoran midfielder Joely Andrews and Glens striker Kerry Beattie have earned their first senior call-ups for the Torshavn contest while Kirsty McGuinness is recalled for the first time since 2018 amid her continuing scoring exploits for new club Sion Swifts.

While the Faroes lost their opening three qualifiers, conceding 25 goals in the process, they have proved difficult for Northern Ireland to break down in previous campaigns.

Despite his confidence going into the game, Shiels insists he has done his homework on the opposition and is mindful that the Faroes women should be match sharp after their domestic campaign was largely left unaffected by the global pandemic.

"We've worked all summer, right through the pandemic, to try and keep up with our next two opponents.

"The Faroes have played right through their league and had zero deaths in their country. Belarus have also gone right through and they finish their season the same week they play us."