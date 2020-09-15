Scottish gossip: Celtic, Rangers, SPFL, Aberdeen, Hearts, St Mirren

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish gossip

The SPFL and the Scottish government are in talks about holding further test events with fans next weekend with a view to getting supporters into the Old Firm game in mid-October. (Daily Record)external-link

Hamilton Academical's players will under a further round of Covid-19 testing on Wednesday after the club returned three positive results in Monday's screening. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Lower-league clubs are set to be forced to test players for Covid-19 if they want to compete against top-flight teams in the League Cup next month. (Daily Record)external-link

Celtic or Rangers would not be forced to play had they had three goalkeepers ruled out as St Mirren did, says manager Jim Goodwin. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Scottish Sun
Scottish Sun back page

Defender Boli Bolingoli may have cost Celtic Champions League qualification, says Celtic manager Neil Lennon. (The Herald)external-link

Lennon has called former Republic of Ireland defender Gary Breen's comments about Shane Duffy risking his international career by signing for Celtic 'embarrassing'. (The Herald)external-link

Scotsman back page
Scotsman back page

Hearts are in talks with Romanian club Dinamo Bucharest about a deal for former St Mirren defender Mihai Popescu.(Scotsman)external-link

John Hughes has urged managers to look past Anthony Stokes' "baggage" and take a chance on the striker after he left Livingston without playing a game. (Daily Record)external-link

Rangers are staying in a £120m five-star floating casino hotel in Gibraltar before their Europa League tie with Lincoln Red Imps. (Daily Record)external-link

Daily Star back page
Daily Star back page

Injury doubts Alfredo Morelos, Allan McGregor and Jermain Defoe were among the Rangers squad who travelled to Gibraltar on Tuesday. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hopes to exploit Viking's young defence when the two sides meet in the Europa League on Thursday. (Press & Journal)external-link

Scottish Daily Mail
Scottish Daily Mail back page
Dundee Courier back page
Dundee Courier back page
Daily Express back page
Daily Express back page

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport