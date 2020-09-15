Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The SPFL and the Scottish government are in talks about holding further test events with fans next weekend with a view to getting supporters into the Old Firm game in mid-October. (Daily Record) external-link

Hamilton Academical's players will under a further round of Covid-19 testing on Wednesday after the club returned three positive results in Monday's screening. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Lower-league clubs are set to be forced to test players for Covid-19 if they want to compete against top-flight teams in the League Cup next month. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic or Rangers would not be forced to play had they had three goalkeepers ruled out as St Mirren did, says manager Jim Goodwin. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scottish Sun back page

Defender Boli Bolingoli may have cost Celtic Champions League qualification, says Celtic manager Neil Lennon. (The Herald) external-link

Lennon has called former Republic of Ireland defender Gary Breen's comments about Shane Duffy risking his international career by signing for Celtic 'embarrassing'. (The Herald) external-link

Scotsman back page

Hearts are in talks with Romanian club Dinamo Bucharest about a deal for former St Mirren defender Mihai Popescu.(Scotsman) external-link

John Hughes has urged managers to look past Anthony Stokes' "baggage" and take a chance on the striker after he left Livingston without playing a game. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers are staying in a £120m five-star floating casino hotel in Gibraltar before their Europa League tie with Lincoln Red Imps. (Daily Record) external-link

Daily Star back page

Injury doubts Alfredo Morelos, Allan McGregor and Jermain Defoe were among the Rangers squad who travelled to Gibraltar on Tuesday. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hopes to exploit Viking's young defence when the two sides meet in the Europa League on Thursday. (Press & Journal) external-link

Scottish Daily Mail back page

Dundee Courier back page