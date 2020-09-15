Scottish gossip: Celtic, Rangers, SPFL, Aberdeen, Hearts, St Mirren
The SPFL and the Scottish government are in talks about holding further test events with fans next weekend with a view to getting supporters into the Old Firm game in mid-October. (Daily Record)
Hamilton Academical's players will under a further round of Covid-19 testing on Wednesday after the club returned three positive results in Monday's screening. (Scottish Sun)
Lower-league clubs are set to be forced to test players for Covid-19 if they want to compete against top-flight teams in the League Cup next month. (Daily Record)
Celtic or Rangers would not be forced to play had they had three goalkeepers ruled out as St Mirren did, says manager Jim Goodwin. (Scottish Sun)
Defender Boli Bolingoli may have cost Celtic Champions League qualification, says Celtic manager Neil Lennon. (The Herald)
Lennon has called former Republic of Ireland defender Gary Breen's comments about Shane Duffy risking his international career by signing for Celtic 'embarrassing'. (The Herald)
Hearts are in talks with Romanian club Dinamo Bucharest about a deal for former St Mirren defender Mihai Popescu.(Scotsman)
John Hughes has urged managers to look past Anthony Stokes' "baggage" and take a chance on the striker after he left Livingston without playing a game. (Daily Record)
Rangers are staying in a £120m five-star floating casino hotel in Gibraltar before their Europa League tie with Lincoln Red Imps. (Daily Record)
Injury doubts Alfredo Morelos, Allan McGregor and Jermain Defoe were among the Rangers squad who travelled to Gibraltar on Tuesday. (Scottish Sun)
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hopes to exploit Viking's young defence when the two sides meet in the Europa League on Thursday. (Press & Journal)