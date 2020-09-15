Guernsey FC beat FC Isle of Man 5-4 on penalties in their most recent pre-season game on Saturday

Guernsey FC have pulled out of the Isthmian League in 2020-21 because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Flights between Guernsey and Gatwick have been cancelled since March in order to protect the island, which has one of the lowest rates of the disease.

They are not due to resume until mid-October, so the club would struggle to complete their 38-game season.

The island side, which was formed in 2011, will be allowed to return to the league's South East Division in 2021.

"It was an extremely difficult decision to request a suspension from the league this season," said chairman Mark Le Tissier.

"This was a decision not taken lightly however, with the flights between Guernsey and Gatwick not operating until the middle of October and the clubs desire to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the players, coaching team and the island's wider population from the possibility of contracting Covid-19 and bringing it back to the island, we believe it was the right course of action to take in these unprecedented times."

Guernsey currently has limited air services to Southampton and anyone returning to the island must self-isolate for up to 14 days.

Channel Island neighbours Jersey Bulls have resumed their campaign in the Combined Counties League as Jersey has different travel restrictions.

Guernsey FC's only pre-season matches have been against FC Isle of Man, with whom Guernsey has an 'air bridge' allowing free travel between the two crown dependencies.

Guernsey FC goalkeeper Josh Addison celebrates making the winning penalty save in their most recent pre-season game against FC Isle of Man

"We have been working with Dr Brink and her team at Public Health, Guernsey to look at forming a 'Travel Tunnel' and this work is still ongoing in case we are able it utilise it in the future," a club statement added.

"This risk assessment will be designed to minimise the risk of contracting Covid-19 should the club travel to the mainland to play a fixture and for clubs to travel to Guernsey to play a fixture. This, however, would not totally eliminate the risk."

Guernsey FC have played in the eighth tier of English football - step four of non-league - since 2013 and were in 13th place when their league was suspended in March.

"We are delighted to retain Guernsey FC in the league," said Isthmian League chairman Nick Robinson.

"We have agreed the suspension on the basis that the club will retain its place at Step Four in season 2021-2022 and will be considered for placement in the event that circumstances mean we have to change the competition this season."