Chelsea v Liverpool: Choose your combined XI
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
Liverpool face a big test this weekend as the reigning Premier League champions travel to new-look Chelsea.
The Blues will be looking to deliver a blow to the Reds' title defence at Stamford Bridge, with both sides having won their opening fixtures.
Chelsea spent big in the summer but Liverpool are a side packed with players who helped Jurgen Klopp's side win the league at a canter last season.
So who makes your combined XI? Choose below...
Who makes your Chelsea-Liverpool XI?
