Branislav Ivanovic: West Brom sign ex-Chelsea defender

Last updated on .From the section West Bromcomments32

Branislav Ivanovic
Branislav Ivanovic played 125 times for Zenit St Petersburg after leaving Chelsea in 2017

West Brom have signed former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic on a one-year deal.

The 36-year-old Serbia international left Zenit St Petersburg in July after three and a half seasons in Russia.

Ivanovic made 377 appearances in nine years for Chelsea, winning the Premier League and FA Cup three times, plus the Champions League and Europa League.

"He's a great addition for us, a team who are newly promoted. He ticks all the boxes," said boss Slaven Bilic.

"He's done everything in his career - it's been magnificent. We're delighted. He adds quality and experience on the pitch and off the pitch.

"So it is not only him, it is him plus the influence he will have on not just defenders but the whole team around him."

Ivanovic said: "The Premier League is the best league in the world.

"I need to challenge myself and I am ready for the challenge. I am really happy to be back playing in the Premier League."

Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • UTV

  • 100% getting relegated

  • Oh yes, the return of the infamous Irish Serbian Ivan O'vic

  • Surprised the Hammers didn't sign him. All that cash sitting around from the sale of Diangana...

    • ManUre replied:
      Not really a big drawer atm is it? Lots of negativity surrounding the Irons and Dour Davey doesn't help matters

  • Great player for us (Chelsea), legend. He’s past his best, but he’s Albions Thiago Silva. Great signing for the players and staff who’ll he show how to do things well.

  • Ivanovic also added that he "over the moon to have signed for West Bromwich Albion !" :)

  • Living on past glories, completely finished at the top level, awful to watch and not the sort of entity that the Premier League needs to be associated with in the year 2020.

    But that's enough about West Bromwich Albion. Ivanovic should be an OK signing. Good experience.

  • A good player in when he was in his prime but not really what they need when the squad still looks very lightweight upfront.

  • i hope he does well

  • Never stand the pace I’m afraid

  • Absolute legend at Chelsea, wrong end of his career but great for a newly promoted club for so many reasons as Slaven said, can’t wait to see him back at the bridge (hopefully in person)

  • That’s Richarlison and James Rodriguez out for six months from Saturday then.

  • he was a good player i think he will be caught out in the premiership i think we will be lucky to stay up we need a goal scorer and full backs

  • This has been done so many times before. He's not going to be up to the pace of most of the forwards playing currently in the PL. Would be better perhaps to get him on the coaching staff as a specialist defensive coach. Would probably have a more positive impact.

  • As someone who originally predicted WBA to go down , after this signing, I am still going to predict WBA to go down. Sure he was once great , but at 36 he will not be able to play at the intensity that the prem requires . Before anyone argues , remember I am an expert in this field and have studied the game for decades.

  • As a chelsea fan I love this guy so much, cant wait for his visit to the bridge. BUT, he was getting rinced by premier league wingers 5 years ago... hows he going to do now?! Hopefully they have the sense to play him in the middle surrounded by pace.

  • i thought he'd retired. but he didn't sign for wednesday, so he can't have done.

  • Why, please why, we do not need him, way to old way to slow

  • Nice

  • Still a top class defender, im surprised others didnt go in for him

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC