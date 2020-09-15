Last updated on .From the section Annan Athletic

Annan are scheduled to begin League Two action 11 days after their 6 October League Cup opener

Four players at Scottish League Two side Annan Athletic have tested positive for coronavirus.

The club have been on lockdown since Thursday, with Tuesday's friendly against Queen of the South cancelled.

Training is suspended until test and protect results are gathered, and the club is in contact with the Scottish FA and government.

Annan are due to begin the season at home to Hamilton Academical in the Scottish League Cup on 6 October.

Scottish Premiership side Hamilton have four players self-isolating, while a coronavirus outbreak deprived St Mirren of three goalkeepers for Saturday's top-flight loss to Hibernian.