Brian Graham has taken on the Partick Thistle women manager's job

Scotland's Women's World Cup appearance last year was the catalyst in Brian Graham's decision to manage Partick Thistle's women's team.

Graham, 32, will combine his new role with being a striker in the men's squad at Thistle.

Partick Thistle Women are in SWPL2, which will restart in October after the 2020 season was declared null and void.

"The World Cup was great for the women's game and I think it's only going to get bigger," said Graham.

"That's when I really started to take an interest in women's football. I saw Scotland and I thought Erin Cuthbert up front was excellent."

Scotland came close to qualifying for the knockout stages in France, missing out after drawing with Argentina in their final group game.

And Graham, who has won promotion with Hibernian and Ross County, hopes he can engender a "winning mentality" in the Thistle Women squad.

"I describe myself as a winner," he said. "I hate, even if it's training, getting beat.

"We've got a few friendlies lined up before the season starts. It's been a long time since we played competitive football and I can't wait until it all really kicks off."

'Pair were keen for fresh challenge'

Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall on BBC Scotland's Sportsound

Brian and Richard [Foster, assistant manager and Thistle defender] are coming to the end of their playing career and it might give them something for their CV. It was something they wanted to do and they had my blessing.