Jack Grealish: New Aston Villa deal for England midfielder

Jack Grealish making his England debut
Grealish (left) made his England debut when he replaced Kalvin Phillips against Denmark in the Nations League

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has signed a new five-year deal with the club.

The 25-year-old England playmaker had been linked with a move away from Villa Park this summer but announced he is staying on the club's social media.external-link

Grealish has been with his hometown club since he was eight-years-old, making his debut in the 2013-14 season.

"It is my club, my home and I am very happy here," Grealish said after agreeing the new contract on Tuesday.

The attacking midfielder, who made his first appearance for England against Denmark last week, has signed a contract until 2025.

"We are determined to build a top team around him and are delighted he is extending his contract and committing himself to the club he loves," Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said.

Villa begin their Premier League campaign at home to Sheffield United on Monday after Grealish played a key role in the club retaining its place in the top flight last season.

He made 36 league appearances during 2019-20, scoring eight goals including in the 1-1 draw against West Ham United which secured Premier League survival on the final day of the elongated season.

"The owners have made it very clear to me how ambitious they are and how they want to build Aston Villa. There are exciting times ahead and I am very glad to be part of it, " Grealish added.

Comments

Join the conversation

187 comments

  • I'm surprised at this. Great news for Villa fans, and dare I hope this means that some footballers are actually capable of feeling a sense of loyalty? Well done Jack. (A Leeds fan.)

    • Kevin Hughes replied:
      How refreshing to have a sensible, honest comment and not from a Villa fan. Well done.

  • this is great for villa, also fantastic to see loyalty from a young player that could move to a number of clubs!

    • Mally replied:
      Except that , no clubs were interested.....

  • Villa have a manager and a captain who are long-term fans of the club. In these days of international mercenary managers and players it is good to see some old-fashioned loyalties. Here's hoping Villa prosper going forward.

  • Good on him, not enough loyalty in football. Leicester fan

    • pvb1968 replied:
      He should be in the middle of the park with maddison for England. 👍

  • Seems reasonable. He is the heartbeat of the side, it's his home team and will get all the playing time he could ever possibly want there.

    Sometimes the grass isn't greener elsewhere.... especially if you end up sitting on the bench!

    • Merrymole replied:
      I agree to a certain extent. If he is going to move it needs to be to a big club and not just sit on the bench. I’m talking City, Liverpool, Chelsea. Not Spurs/Arsenal etc.

      He needs to have a great season to prove if that move did happen he would be a focal point and make those teams better. Otherwise better off staying with Villa.

  • Well done, Jack. You know it makes sense.

  • Great to see a bit of loyalty these days. Good luck to Jack and Villa 👍🏻

    • BACK ON OUR PERCH replied:
      Only loyal cause no ones tried to sign him.

  • Lack of ambition? Ambition is subjective. Some see it as playing in the CL; some see it as a longer-term journey to take a club from almost relegation to improving their final position each season; some see it somewhere in between or at any point on the spectrum. Great news for Villa fans. To be a top player, you don't need to be a 'top four' club.

  • He has taken stock of whats most important to him and has decided he cant move away from his hair stylist

    • Sausageeggandchips replied:
      Ha ha brilliant!

  • All credit to the lad, could easily go and be a bench-warmer for a top 4 club, but he has stayed loyal to his club.
    This could all change next year, if Villa end up in a relegation dogfight again this season.

  • The next Matt Le Tissier

    • top bloke replied:
      You mean he who has just been fired?

  • Fantastic coup by us villains. Quality midfielder. Now an England international. Onwards and upwards. In Dean Smith we trust. COYV. 💪✌️💪

  • Villa are undoubtedly moving forward and at pace. Only just survived last season but expect a much higher finish this campaign. Recruitment has been good and the two billionaire owners clearly mean to come good on their promise of returning Villa to a top four challenging club in the next few seasons. UTV.

    • itsallgonepetetong replied:
      Well said, too many are forgetting this is a 5 year plan and we are on schedule, mid table would keep the plan on track. UTV

  • Fantastic! Up the Villa!

  • Hopefully, he has stayed due to loyalty and the plans for a bright future.

  • Last season, the tricky wingers and big strikers Smith signed had no real pace. When under pressure against decent sides, we just could not get out. Without Jack, we would 100% have gone down.

    Smith is clearly prepared to learn and change, which is rare. The tactics improved after restart and his new signings/targets are quick & exciting. But Jack committing his future is the best news of all.

    • gary prescott replied:
      Totally right! Fabulbous news. Makes you proud that Jack and Dean obviously love Villa so much. Utv. Idwt. Vtid.

  • He's been priced out of a move. Man United have learned their lesson. Grealish and Maddison would cost 70-90m - whereas they have signed Bruno & Van de Beek for around 40m each. There is much better value abroad & this is good for the league as smaller teams can hold onto quality players. Not good news for Zaha though as he should have left Palace by now but they want 80m

    • Camp19ne replied:
      I think you'll find that Bruno cost you £47m which could rise to £67m with adds ons

  • Good on him! I expect he could have disappeared off somewhere for double the pay packet so it's good to see him commit to the club he loves. And I'm sure it will now take an offer Villa truly can't afford to refuse to extricate him from this new contract so he knows Villa will benefit further if Barca come a knockin'.

