Kirk MIllar in possession for Linfield before being red-carded against Legia Warsaw in Poland

Linfield manager David Healy is wary of the threat posed by Maltese champions FC Floriana in the Europa League third-round qualifier at Windsor Park.

The Belfast hosts are without banned winger Kirk Millar after his dismissal in last month's Champions League qualifier defeat by Legia Warsaw.

"Floriana have earned the right to be where they are and it should be a difficult game for us," said Healy.

"We look forward to the challenge - it's a great game for us."

He added: "Floriana have signed three or four more attacking players during the summer and they will also be looking at it as an opportunity to progress to the next round."

Floriana, who are managed by Italian Vincenzo Potenza, were beaten by Romanian team Cluj 2-0 in their Champions League first-round qualifier.

Prize for victors

The winners from Thursday night's game, which will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website, will take on Estonia's Flora Tallinn or Icelandic team KR Reykjavík at home on 24 September.

Linfield started this season's European journey in the Champions League preliminary round semi-finals on 8 August with a 2-0 win over Sammarinese champions Fiori 2-0 in Nyon.

The Blues were granted a bye to the Legia Warsaw game after their opponents in the final, Kosovan side FC Drita, had two positive Covid-19 cases before the scheduled kick-off.

A 1-0 defeat in Poland saw Linfield drop into the European League qualifiers but they will be aiming to emulate last last season's impressive feat in the competition.

Highlights: Ten-man Linfield fall to late Legia goal in Poland

Healy's men reached the Europa League play-off and beat Qarabag 3-2 thanks to a superb home display before a 2-1 sec ond-led defeat saw them narrowly miss out.

"The experience that the players gained last year will hopefully prove invaluable going forward," added Healy.

"The enjoyment, the quality teams, the stadiums - we've travelled all over in the last two to three years and it's been exceptional.

"So the players will be hungry for more. They should want more and they are a demanding group.

"There's a good mix in the squad and good attitude to the work at the minute - the players want to progress to another round and give us another opportunity at home next Thursday night.