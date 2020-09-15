Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Richie Barker (left) joined Paul Warne (right) on Rotherham's coaching staff at the end of the 2016-17 campaign

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne and his assistant Richie Barker have both signed new contracts with the Championship club.

The pair will remain at the AESSEAL New York Stadium until the summer of 2023.

Warne, 47, was appointed as Millers boss in April 2017 following a spell in caretaker charge, and has led the club to promotion from League One twice.

"We want to prove we are able to sustain Championship football," chairman Tony Stewart said. external-link

Former Bury, Crawley Town and Portsmouth boss Barker, 45, joined Warne's coaching staff at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Meanwhile, first team and development coach Matt Hamshaw has also agreed new terms with the South Yorkshire club.

"Paul and his staff are young, vibrant, intelligent and part of the progress we have made," Stewart added in a statement on the club website.

"There's good team work between the three of them, they work well together and they've proven themselves.

"I still think they can achieve more."