Emile Heskey made his debut for Leicester City aged 17 in 1995, and he won two League Cups during his time with the Foxes

Former Leicester City striker Emile Heskey has returned to the club in an ambassadorial role to support the development of the women's game.

The 42-year-old will mentor players as Leicester City Women transition to becoming a full-time professional side.

Last month the Premier League Foxes bought Championship outfit City Women, who were formed independently in 2004.

"To have the opportunity to work on such an exciting project from its inception is fantastic," Heskey said.

"I hope that my experience, input and ideas can help Leicester City Women transition to the next level."

Heskey, who scored seven times in 62 outings for England, will also support Leicester's head of women's football Russ Fraser to develop the women's academy set-up and help improve opportunities for young female players in the region.

He began his career with the Foxes, scoring 46 goals in 198 appearances.

Heskey moved to Liverpool in 2000 and went on to have spells with Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic, Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers, as well as a stint in Australia with Newcastle Jets.