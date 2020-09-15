Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Scottish Premiership: St Mirren v Celtic Venue: Simple Digital Arena Date: 16 September Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website and app

The Scottish Premiership sides who handle Covid-related disruptions best will have the most successful seasons, says St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin.

The Paisley club had to play emergency loan signing Zdenek Zlamal in their weekend loss to Hibernian after three goalkeepers were ruled out by Covid.

Zlamal will play again against Celtic on Wednesday and Goodwin expects more disruption in the months ahead.

"I'd be surprised if every club isn't affected at some stage," he said.

"There are going to be a lot of stop-start situations and positive tests and the clubs that can handle these kind of situations the best and not let it to drag them down, will be the most successful."

Zlamal played in the 3-0 defeat by Hibernian little over three hours after signing for St Mirren.

The Czech arrived from Hearts after Jak Alnwick, Dean Lyness and Peter Urminsky were ruled out, although the latter will be among the substitutes against Celtic after returning a negative test result.

Goodwin hopes his players - none of whom tested positive in a fresh round of testing on Sunday - will be better prepared for the visit of Neil Lennon's side.

"The players are fine now but on Friday, we all subconsciously thought the game was going to be off," he said. "And a number of the players were concerned about whether they had the virus themselves.

"But we've got to suck it up, put what happened behind us, and deal with two massive games coming up against Celtic and Dundee United."

Goodwin confirmed both Alnwick - who felt "under the weather" last Monday and Tuesday - and Lyness are now symptom free and are likely to return to training next week.